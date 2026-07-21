IndiaMART Q1 Result: Profit, Revenue Jump On Higher Collections

IndiaMART reported a 12% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹172 crore for Q1FY27
Customer collections grew 8% to ₹463 crore, deferred revenue rose 16% to ₹2,014 crore
The company generated ₹163 crore in operating cash flow during the quarter, while revenue from operations increased 11%
Online B2B marketplace IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd reported a 12% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, supported by higher revenue, customer collections and steady cash generation, according to the company's quarterly results.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹172 crore in the first quarter of FY27, while revenue from operations grew 11% year-on-year to ₹414 crore, compared with ₹372 crore in the corresponding period last year.
According to the company's statement, customer collections increased 8% year-on-year to ₹463 crore, while deferred revenue rose 16% to ₹2,014 crore as of June 30, 2026.
Cash flow from operations stood at ₹163 crore, and the company's cash and investments balance increased to ₹3,553 crore at the end of the quarter.
On a standalone basis, revenue from operations rose 9% year-on-year to ₹376 crore, driven primarily by better realisation from paying suppliers, the company said. Standalone customer collections grew 8% to ₹402 crore, while deferred revenue climbed 14% to ₹1,858 crore.
Advertisement
Standalone EBITDA came in at ₹149 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 40%, while standalone net profit stood at ₹176 crore.
Marketplace Activity Remains Steady
Operationally, IndiaMART recorded 26 million unique business enquiries during the quarter.
Supplier storefronts increased 5% year-on-year to 8.8 million, while the number of paying suppliers stood at 218,000 at the end of June, the company said.
Busy Infotech, a subsidiary, contributed ₹36 crore in revenue and ₹59 crore in customer collections during the quarter, according to the statement.
Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, said that the company is prioritising platform trust to foster deeper and meaningful engagement across the marketplace.
Advertisement
"Deployment of AI, from standardized cataloging and intelligent matchmaking to advanced conversational tools, is streamlining user interactions and driving efficiency," he said in a statement.
"With a robust business model and strong cash generation, we remain confident in our ability to create long-term value for all our stakeholders," Agarwal added.