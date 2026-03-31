Gold’s Worst Month Since 2008 Looms as Rate Cut Hopes Fade

Gold Set For Multi Decade Decline

Despite the uptick on Tuesday, both gold and silver have fallen more than 13% so far this month, marking their steepest monthly decline since October 2008. The decline has been driven largely by a stronger US dollar and fading expectations of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. Gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment, as it is a non-yielding asset and becomes relatively more attractive when borrowing costs fall.