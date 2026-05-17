Apple and Google have shared concerns with India’s DoT over satellite-to-phone connectivity
Companies warn of technical limits, battery issues, and network integration challenges
India is still evaluating rules as global adoption of D2D services slowly begins
India’s push to explore satellite-based mobile connectivity is still in its early consultation phase, with global tech giants Apple and Google flagging both promise and practical hurdles in making smartphones work directly with satellites.
The iPhone maker has shared its views with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as part of discussions held a few months ago on direct-to-device (D2D) satellite technology, government officials told The Economic Times. Alongside Apple, Google and several other stakeholders have also submitted their feedback to the regulator.
Officials added that the discussions between the DoT and industry players were informal in nature, aimed at understanding the technology landscape before moving towards a formal regulatory framework.
“While most of the stakeholders in general favour development of non-terrestrial technologies like D2D connectivity, they have highlighted the current challenges restraining smartphone use through satellite,” a person privy to the details told The Economic Times.
Apple’s Caution
As per report, Apple has advised the DoT against mandating any hardware modifications or recertification of smartphones to enable direct-to-device satellite connectivity.
During the discussions, the company also highlighted challenges related to cross-border coordination and compliance with countries that do not authorise satellite-based usage. It stressed that protecting existing terrestrial mobile networks should remain a priority while shaping any future framework for D2D services.
Direct-to-device (D2D) technology allows smartphones to connect directly with satellites without relying on terrestrial mobile towers. The system could extend connectivity to remote and underserved areas where traditional mobile networks are unavailable.
Google Raises Technical Concerns
Google, along with other stakeholders, highlighted several practical challenges in enabling satellite-based smartphone connectivity.
These include limited battery capacity in devices, antenna constraints in compact phones, weak signal strength, and the difficulty of integrating satellite systems with existing 4G and 5G networks.
The company also indicated that handset modifications may be required, making large-scale rollout difficult at present.
India’s Early-Stage Review
The DoT has been holding informal consultations with industry players to better understand the potential and limitations of D2D technology before framing formal rules.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also issued a consultation paper seeking inputs on whether such services should use mobile satellite spectrum or existing mobile network airwaves.
Global Push, But Still Evolving
Countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe are already experimenting with regulatory frameworks for satellite-based mobile connectivity.
In the US, partnerships like Starlink with T-Mobile are working on enabling direct satellite communication for phones, while other companies such as AST SpaceMobile and Viasat are also developing similar services.
Globally, full-scale adoption is expected to depend on upcoming spectrum decisions by the International Telecommunication Union at the World Radiocommunication Conference in 2027.