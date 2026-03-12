Explained: How the West Asia Conflict and Rising Crude Prices Could Hit India’s Economy

The US and Israel launched a combined military strike against Iran, compelling Tehran to retaliate and shut the Strait of Hormuz. The attacks on shipments and blockades at the Strait have sent jitters across markets, with benchmark crude prices — Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) — posting multi-year highs since 2022. Brent rose as high as $119.50 before paring gains. However, owing to no signs of de-escalation and uncertainty in global trade, oil prices have been on a roller coaster during the week.