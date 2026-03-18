US Fed on Edge: War, Oil Shock, and Trump Pressure | What to Expect Tonight

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in a 98.9% probability that the Fed will maintain the status quo, with only a marginal 1.1% chance of a 25 basis point hike to 3.75–4.00%. However, expectations have shifted significantly in recent weeks. Prior to the conflict, markets were anticipating two rate cuts totaling 50 basis points this year, supported by signs of a softening labour market and political pressure from the Trump administration to ease policy.