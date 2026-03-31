Rupee Slides Past 95 as Oil Surge Threatens India’s Current Account Balance

BoP Takes a Hit

As per the report, the current account deficit was projected to reach about 1% of GDP in the financial year ending March 31. It is now expected to widen to 2.5% in FY27, according to estimates from Standard Chartered Plc. Economists at Nomura Holdings Inc estimate that the current account deficit could widen by around 0.4% of GDP for every 10% rise in crude prices.