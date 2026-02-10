How Gen Z Pet Parents Propelled Supertails to ₹250 Crore ARR

A

It wouldn’t be wrong to call this one of the most exciting sectors in the country right now. The category is undergoing a structural shift, from pet ownership to true pet parenting.

Three major factors are driving this growth. First, adoption. India continues to see double-digit growth in pet adoption year after year, and that momentum is only accelerating. Given the lifecycle of pets, this results in a steady net addition of new pets annually.

Second is information. Historically, pet care has been an information-starved category. As awareness improves, pet parents are expanding their spending into healthcare, preventive care, nutrition and overall wellness.

Third is involvement. The mindset has evolved from ownership to parenting.

That naturally increases emotional investment and makes spending far less discretionary.

When numbers, knowledge and involvement grow together, the category reaches an inflection point and that’s exactly what we’re witnessing today.

We started building Supertails about five years ago largely on conviction. Today, the data is validating that belief.