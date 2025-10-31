Why Young Start-up Founders in India No Longer Fear Failure

“The moment the Flipkart book hit the market, demand was immediate, it didn’t have to be pushed. The author [journalist Mihir Dalal] had covered Flipkart for years as a journalist. I pitched the book to producers as India’s edition of The Social Network and that pitch clicked. In fact, I sold the screen rights even before the book was published, that was in 2020,” says Anish Chandy, founder of Labyrinth Literary Agency, the literary agent for the book.