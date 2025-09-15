For GenZ Buyers, Power is Hygiene, Experience is Key: Maruti’s Partho Banerjee

The GenZ customer was not just looking for power and BHP but also for style, a good infotainment system, and the overall experience, said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, Maruti Suzuki, while announcing the price of its latest offering Victoris on Monday.
“Everyone may be providing a music system. There is no big deal about it. But what matters is the experience you give,” he said.
“Some of our channel partners say the audio experience that this car provides with its Harman music system is similar to Merc,” Banerjee added.
He said the car has been getting good demand and interest in the market even before the price was announced. The company has been getting over a thousand bookings for the car every day. Two months of bookings are already in place.
Maruti Victoris, the latest compact SUV from the company, has a limited offer starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) ranging up to Rs 19.98 lakh. Victoris was unveiled on September 3, with bookings opening the same day for a token amount of Rs 11,000.
The car is available in 21 variants and 10 colour options. With Victoris, Maruti is offering Level 2 ADAS for the first time. However, the features will be limited to the top variant of the vehicle. Victoris is also Maruti’s second car to get a 5-star Global NCAP status after the Dzire launched at the end of last year.
“We feel that let the customer decide what features they want. Why do we need to push a particular variant or features to the customer? Now, it depends on the customer what they choose,” Banerjee said.
The prices are in line with the recent GST revisions applicable on automobiles. Banerjee said the company looks to have a bigger pie of the mid-SUV market with this launch. Dispatches to dealerships have started from today, and the car will be delivered starting from September 22, the day the revised GST will be effective.
Victoris will be retailed through the company’s Arena showrooms.