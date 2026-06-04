Advertising has long been driven by human creativity, the ability to interpret cultural shifts, understand emotions, and craft stories that resonate with society. But as AI becomes mainstream across industries, the advertising and marketing world is confronting the same question: can artificial intelligence eventually replace human creative thinking?
According to Chris Wilhelmi, Head of Global Data, and Jouke Vuurmans, Global Chief Creative Officer, the answer is no.
“AI can deliver scale and endless variations, but originality, brand identity, and emotional resonance still come from human creativity,” they said.
They argued that while AI is transforming content production and improving efficiency, the essence of memorable advertising, emotional connection, cultural intuition, and distinctive storytelling continues to depend on human imagination and insight.
In an interaction with Outlook Business, Wilhelmi and Vuurmans discussed the impact AI is having on the advertising and marketing industry, the evolving skill sets professionals in the sector will need, and how consumer behaviour has transformed over the years.
AI has already disrupted sectors like coding and software development. Do you see a similar impact in advertising? Is AI reducing jobs or empowering people in this sector?
AI is definitely reshaping advertising, but we don’t see it as simply ‘taking away jobs’. What is changing is the nature of roles and the kind of skills people need.
It’s similar to coding. Tools like AI coding assistants are powerful, but they don’t eliminate the need for engineers who understand systems deeply. In advertising too, human creativity, judgment, and taste still matter. AI can accelerate work, but it works best when combined with people who know how to direct it.
What we are seeing is compression of workflows. Tasks that previously required large teams can now sometimes be done by a smaller group or even one highly skilled person with AI assistance. For example, a brand manager earlier needed separate teams for consumer insights, data, sales, and media planning to build a strategy. Today, AI systems can bring much of that intelligence together in a matter of hours instead of weeks.
So yes, there is change in employment patterns, but the bigger story is empowerment and role evolution rather than simple job loss.
Advertising has traditionally been a human creativity-driven industry. How is AI changing that balance between creativity and automation?
Advertising has always been about creativity and emotional connection, but data has also been a part of marketing for decades through market research, consumer testing, CRM, and performance analytics.
AI is adding another layer on top of that foundation. It helps speed up processes that used to take weeks combining consumer insights, competitive intelligence, category trends, and cultural signals to arrive at strategic ideas much faster. What once took weeks can now happen in hours.
But creativity is still critical. AI can generate scale and variation, but brand differentiation, originality, and emotional connection still depend heavily on human thinking.
The opportunity now is that brands can create higher-quality creative work at scale, because AI reduces production time and allows more experimentation.
AI models depend heavily on data. How do brands trust AI-driven decisions, especially when data privacy is becoming a policy issue globally?
Trust depends on how the system is built. Brands are understandably cautious about sharing proprietary data. That is why many enterprise AI solutions are created in secure, separated environments, rather than relying on open public AI tools.
In our case, systems combine syndicated research, client-owned data, and validation layers. AI outputs are also checked through human strategists and subject matter experts, because AI can still hallucinate or make incorrect assumptions.
Another important shift is that modern advertising is moving away from the old dream of ‘one-to-one marketing’ based on hyper-personal individual data. Increasingly, AI-driven ad systems work through aggregated audience signals and performance optimization, not by knowing every detail about an individual.
That makes data privacy compliance easier and aligns better with regulations such as Europe’s AI rules or India’s DPDP framework.
As AI becomes a creative collaborator, what skills should the next generation of creatives focus on?
There are two big shifts. First, creatives need to become much more technology fluent. Creativity and technology are no longer separate functions. The best creatives of the future will understand the tools they use and how those systems work.
Second, the traditional separation between ‘thinking’ and ‘making’ is collapsing. Earlier, one person developed concepts while another executed them. Increasingly, a creative professional will need to both conceptualize and create using AI tools in real time.
Beyond technical skills, the biggest requirement is adaptability and curiosity.
AI is changing so fast that deep expertise in one narrow tool may not be enough. People who stay open, experiment, and learn continuously will have a significant advantage.
From an India perspective, what advice would you give to young people entering the workforce in this AI era?
India has a significant advantage in the AI era because of its young population, strong engineering talent, and natural curiosity toward technology. However, young professionals need to avoid thinking too narrowly about careers.
Earlier, success often depended on deep specialization in a single tool or domain, but today value increasingly comes from combining multiple skills and solving problems creatively.
This means building broader capabilities beyond technical expertise, staying curious and experimenting with AI tools, learning to solve real-world challenges rather than just completing tasks, and combining engineering knowledge with creativity, management, and communication skills. While AI may disrupt some entry-level roles, younger professionals are also likely to adapt faster because they are naturally more flexible, open to learning, and comfortable with change.
Consumer behavior has changed dramatically in the social media era. How is AI changing how brands respond to audiences?
The biggest shift is speed. Consumers today move across platforms quickly, consume huge volumes of content, and trends evolve in real time.
Marketing, historically, has been much slower. That’s why brands now need to become more real-time organizations able to understand conversations as they happen, create relevant content quickly, and respond at the speed of culture.
Social media itself has changed too. It’s no longer only about following influencers or creators. AI has made content creation easier for everyone, turning platforms into broader entertainment ecosystems.
That means brands are no longer competing only with other brands, they are competing with all kinds of user-generated content for attention. Relevance, speed, and adaptability are becoming essential.
How do you see India as an advertising and marketing market compared to markets like the US?
India remains one of the few major advertising markets still witnessing strong growth. While mature markets such as the US are not necessarily seeing a decline in ad spending, their growth has slowed considerably, forcing brands to focus more on cost optimization and measurable returns.
In contrast, India’s expanding economy, growing consumer base, and rapid digital adoption continue to create opportunities for both startups and established companies. This has also created an interesting divide in how businesses approach innovation.
Startups tend to adopt AI and new marketing technologies much faster because they operate with a digital-first mindset, whereas legacy brands are often slower to change since traditional models are still generating growth for them. However, even established players will eventually need to adapt. India’s unique mix of economic growth, entrepreneurial energy, and increasing digital penetration makes it one of the most promising markets for AI-driven marketing transformation.