'Not Expecting Any Surprises in the ISP Data': MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg

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The reforms that we are undertaking are part of a broader reform of the statistical system. It is a conscious decision that has been taken to ensure that the data we produce is credible, trustworthy, and accurately reflects the economy.

I think the last 10 years have also seen a number of changes in the economy. A lot of it has been triggered by the focus on Digital India. Because of that, there has been digitalisation of the economy, growth of the digital part of the economy, as well as digitalisation of existing processes.

Then you have had GST being introduced, you had PFMS (Public Financial Management System) being introduced, which changed the way government expenditure and funds operate. Apart from that, there have been a host of other reforms that are general, with nothing to do with the digital economy itself. Because of that, the pace of change in the economy and the structure of the economy have changed significantly.

So, to keep pace with all of this, the statistical system also needs to be overhauled and reformed. That has been the trigger for the overall reforms.

Coming specifically to the services part, services now account for more than half the economy. They are closer to 55% of the GDP, so there is obviously a need to track them.

The second point is that we now have the ability to track them as well, which was not possible earlier. That is a combination of having GST data and digital data. Both of these have enabled us to do so because services are much more data intensive, and we now have the means to track them. This was a gap, and we are filling that gap. Filling data gaps is also a part of the reform process.