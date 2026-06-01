Inside BonV Aero: This Odisha Start-Up is Carrying the Army's Burden in the Himalayas 

BonV Aero has also placed a strong emphasis on indigenisation. One of its core focus is to develop India-made components and tie-up with domestic firms across its supply chain. According to Achha, this focus sets it apart from many competitors. “While several drone companies in India largely assemble imported systems locally, BonV Aero claims to build significant portions of its technology stack in-house, including its software systems and key elements of the hardware architecture,” he adds.