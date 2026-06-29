Economist Santosh Mehrotra on the Jobs Crisis That Could Keep India Poor

Comparison with China should give an even clearer picture. China, now the world's second most populous country, made the most of its roughly 30-year demographic dividend through careful long-term planning. In fact, China was at the same level of per capita income as India in 1995 but now has a per capita income 5.3 times that of India, though only 2.5 times as large in purchasing power parity terms. Throughout that period, it maintained annual GDP growth of around 9-10 per cent, creating jobs and lifting incomes before its dividend came to an end around 2015.