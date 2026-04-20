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Let me begin with some context. NSRCEL is one of India’s oldest incubators, with over 25 years of experience. We are sector-agnostic, supporting founders across a wide range of domains.

From both our experience and broader ecosystem trends, it is evident that deep tech is gaining real momentum. To understand why, it’s useful to look at the evolution of India’s startup landscape.

The first wave, in the mid-2000s, saw companies like Flipkart and Ola build by adapting proven global business models to Indian conditions. While there was strong contextual innovation, the core technology was largely off-the-shelf.

The second wave, post-2012, was driven by rapid internet and smartphone penetration, significantly accelerated by Reliance Jio. This phase enabled the rise of large-scale digital platforms and e-commerce businesses, again relying primarily on existing technologies rather than creating new ones.

Today, that opportunity space is largely saturated. Much of the “low-hanging fruit” has already been captured. As a result, founders are increasingly being pushed to go deeper tackling more complex, technology-led problems. This is where deep tech emerges as a natural next phase.

Three structural drivers underpin this shift. First, the saturation of earlier models is forcing innovation beyond existing technological frameworks. Second, post-pandemic geopolitical shifts have highlighted the importance of technological self-reliance. Third, the entrepreneurial ecosystem itself has matured, with founders now aspiring to build at the frontiers of innovation rather than replicate existing models.

We are also seeing a new wave of second-time founders, such as Deepinder Goyal, exploring more ambitious, “moonshot” ideas.

Deep tech, therefore, is not a passing trend; it represents a structural shift. That said, the space is still at an early stage and far from fully mature.