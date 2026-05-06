Dream Big, Build Boldly: Vani Kola's Message to Women in Tech

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Startups are never a straight path to success, they are a journey. Along the way, you don’t always know where the tough corners are, but they inevitably exist. Setbacks, pivots, and unexpected market shifts are all part of the process.

The key is knowing when to stay true to your conviction, even when things don’t look great, and when to make course corrections. If you look at any successful company, it’s really a story of choices that enabled it to create value and scale.

This is especially true in deep tech. These companies take time to build, yet technology evolves rapidly. By the time you have built something, you must ensure it has not become obsolete. It’s a fine balancing act.

Having been a founder myself allows me, as an investor, to engage meaningfully with founders and support them through that bumpy journey. It’s important not to give up at the first sign of trouble, but equally important to recognize when change is needed. That balance is critical.

You also need patient investors and boards who not only support but also challenge you, so collectively, better decisions are made.