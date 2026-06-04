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AI is definitely reshaping advertising, but we don’t see it as simply ‘taking away jobs’. What is changing is the nature of roles and the kind of skills people need.

It’s similar to coding. Tools like AI coding assistants are powerful, but they don’t eliminate the need for engineers who understand systems deeply. In advertising too, human creativity, judgment, and taste still matter. AI can accelerate work, but it works best when combined with people who know how to direct it.

What we are seeing is compression of workflows. Tasks that previously required large teams can now sometimes be done by a smaller group or even one highly skilled person with AI assistance. For example, a brand manager earlier needed separate teams for consumer insights, data, sales, and media planning to build a strategy. Today, AI systems can bring much of that intelligence together in a matter of hours instead of weeks.

So yes, there is change in employment patterns, but the bigger story is empowerment and role evolution rather than simple job loss.