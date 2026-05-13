India Pays 40% More for DAP as West Asia Crisis Hits Fertiliser Supply

Supply Chain Squeeze Deepens

Instability in West Asia adds a background structural pressure on global flows of fertiliser, with the Strait of Hormuz a key point of vulnerability for agricultural inputs. The corridor hosts a significant share of energy-related maritime trade and disruptions tend to have spillover effects on fertiliser supply chains due to its role in transporting key upstream inputs such as sulphur and ammonia feedstocks used in phosphate and nitrogen production. So even if there is no direct exposure to suppliers, the impact is still felt when shipping lanes tighten or insurance and freight costs increase.