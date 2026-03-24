Hormuz Blockade Risk Pushes India to Hunt Fertilizer Supplies from China, Russia, Canada

India is exploring fertilizer sourcing from China, Russia, and Canada to reduce dependence on West Asia amid geopolitical tensions.
Closure of the Strait of Hormuz has raised concerns over supply disruptions ahead of the Kharif 2026 sowing season.
Government is promoting nano-fertilizers and alternative technologies while expanding global tenders to protect long-term food security.
India is actively looking to diversify its fertilizer imports and is weighing sourcing options across China, Russia, and Canada, Moneycontrol reported citing sources. India is also in talks with Iran to safeguard supply chains amid ongoing military escalations in West Asia. India imports nearly 50% of its nitrogen fertilizer primarily from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE.
However, following the military attack by the US and Israel against Iran, Tehran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, triggering concerns of a fertilizer shortage in India ahead of the harvest season.
According to the report, China is likely to emerge as a swing supplier for urea in case of shortfalls, while supplies from Russia could be re-routed via alternative channels. Long-term sourcing arrangements with Canada are also expected to expand in order to ensure stability, the report said. New Delhi has signalled its efforts to boost diversification of fertilizer imports.
“Regarding our fertilizer situation at this point in time, especially for Kharif 2026, we have adequate stocks; we are comfortable,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “The Department of Fertilizers has also put out global tenders well in advance in anticipation of the current situation, and these have received very good responses. We expect the bulk of the quantities ordered from a variety of sources to arrive by the end of March.”
Jaiswal added that the Centre continues to remain in touch with several countries in that regard. Diversification of supply will allow India to create buffer zones and navigate periods of global headwinds rather than relying solely on one source. As per the report, the Centre is also promoting alternatives such as nano-fertilizers and other technologies to reduce dependence on conventional imports, while also taking measures to accelerate production and availability.
This strategic pivot highlights India’s need to decouple its food security from the volatile geopolitical landscape of the Persian Gulf. By expanding partnerships with North American and East Asian suppliers, the government aims to mitigate the risk posed by the physical blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring that the critical Kharif sowing season remains insulated from external shocks.