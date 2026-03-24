Hormuz Blockade Risk Pushes India to Hunt Fertilizer Supplies from China, Russia, Canada

“Regarding our fertilizer situation at this point in time, especially for Kharif 2026, we have adequate stocks; we are comfortable,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “The Department of Fertilizers has also put out global tenders well in advance in anticipation of the current situation, and these have received very good responses. We expect the bulk of the quantities ordered from a variety of sources to arrive by the end of March.”