How India’s Updated NDC Goes Beyond ‘Electrons-First’ Strategy

But India is not pursuing electrification as a dogma and recognises its limits. Sectors such as steel, fertilisers, long-haul transport and aviation require high energy-density fuels but are difficult to electrify. This is where the focus shifts to molecules such as green hydrogen, advanced biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Using green hydrogen in passenger vehicles, for instance, would require two-to-three times more electricity per kilometre than battery-electric alternatives. Yet in steelmaking, hydrogen offers a viable decarbonisation pathway. Rather than treating hydrogen as a universal solution, efforts are now focused on building an ecosystem especially targeting hard-to-abate sectors. Similarly, biofuels and by-products derived from biomass can decarbonise aviation and heavy transport without competing with food systems, provided feedstock logistics and lifecycle emissions are managed, offering multiple advantages simultaneously: reducing emissions, while addressing waste management and generating rural income.