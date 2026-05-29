India’s Energy Spend Hits $170 Bn Amid Global Tensions, Says Report

Executive Director Fatih Birol believes this will reshape investment strategies globally, comparing it to the oil shocks of the 1970s. Global energy investment is projected to reach $3.4trn in 2026. $2.2trn is toward clean energy, renewables, nuclear power, and electricity grids. $1.2trn is set to be invested in oil, natural gas, and coal. Despite elevated prices, oil investment is forecast to decline for a third year to below $500bn. This is due to price volatility, long project lead times, supply chain constraints and tighter offshore rig markets.