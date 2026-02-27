India’s EV Ambition Faces ₹10 Lakh Cr Funding Gap, Says Report

According to Down To Earth, early adoption was facilitated by state-level incentives and government support programmes particularly for electric two- and three-wheelers, which reached scale earlier due to their strong commercial use cases and positive total cost of ownership. However, adoption is still uneven; even though E2Ws and E3Ws saw significant growth in absolute sales, adoption rates in most segments remained below 10% as of 2025. The market is dominated by E2Ws and E3Ws (passenger and cargo), followed by buses and electric cars (E4Ws), reflecting this divergence in the industry structure. Notably, E2W sales exceeded 1mn (10 lakh) for the first time in 2024, demonstrating the growing scope and market acceptability of the segment.