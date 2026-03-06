Electric Passenger Vehicle Registrations Rise 44% YoY in February: FADA

TVS Motor Company led the segment with registrations of 31,614 units as compared with 18,955 units, an increase of 67 per cent. Bajaj Auto sold 25,328 units while Ather Energy chipped in with 20,584 units last month. It was followed by Hero MotoCorp and Greaves Electric Mobility with sales of 12,514 and 4,724 units, respectively. Ola Electric Mobility sold 3,968 units last month, a dip of 54 per cent, as against 8,675 units in February last year.