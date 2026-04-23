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No PUC, No Fuel: Delhi Cracks Down on Polluting Vehicles

Delhi enforces strict ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule at petrol pumps

O
Outlook Planet Desk
Curated by: Sonali Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vehicles line up at a petrol pump in Delhi
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi mandates valid PUC certificate for vehicles to access fuel stations now.

  • Rule aims to curb vehicular pollution and enforce stricter emission compliance checks.

  • Violators risk fines, vehicle seizure under tightened enforcement across the capital.

A valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is now required for vehicles in Delhi to get fuel in petrol pumps.

The ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule is back in the national capital with petrol pumps strictly implementing it by supplying fuel only to vehicles with a valid PUC certificate.

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Manjinder Singh Sirsa Environment Minister inspecting pollution checking centre - Photo by PTI
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No PUC, No Fuel Rule

The ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule means that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not receive fuel (petrol, diesel, CNG or LPG) at fuel stations across the national capital. The Delhi government has further ensured that accountability is fixed across all concerned agencies to ensure zero tolerance.

The enforcement of the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule could trigger a penalty of up to ₹10,000 and even seizure of the vehicle in Delhi. As reported by Business Today, vehicle owners are now forced to check if their PUC is valid.

Meanwhile, the enforcement of the rule has accelerated across the city without any warnings from the officials.

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Keeping a Check on Pollution

The ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule has been announced under the administration of the Delhi government, led by Rekha Gupta to keep a check on vehicular pollution in Delhi.

“Tackling air pollution requires firm and effective interventions. This decision is a crucial step in that direction,” Gupta told PTI.

She further said that although the initiative launched in December 2025, there are still several vehicles plying without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate.

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Vehicles Under Radar

The order will likely impact end-of-life vehicles, as PUC certificates can't be issued to petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi.

As per Rule 115 (sub-rule 7) of the Central Motor Rules, 1989, it is mandatory for vehicles to carry a valid PUC certificate after one year of registration and produce it when asked by authorities. 

The framework also provides for stringent action against violators, including seizure and the imposition of maximum penalties.

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Petrol dealers' body flags challenges in banning fuel for vehicles without emission check paper

BY PTI

Tightening Emission Compliance

According to a report published by Livelaw in December 2025, Supreme Court also modified its earlier order on vehicle restrictions in Delhi-NCR on December 17, 2025. While permitting action against older vehicles, the court clarified that no coercive steps should be taken while BS-IV and newer vehicles solely based on age limits—10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi recorded the revised position, stating that its earlier order dated August 12, 2025 stands modified. The court said "to the extent that no coercive steps shall be taken against owners of vehicles which are BS-IV and newer on the ground that they are above 10 years old (in case of diesel engines) and 15 years old (in case of petrol engines)."

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