Eicher Trucks & Buses Signs Pact to Supply 2,000 Buses to Cityflo Over 3 Years

Eicher Trucks and Buses on Thursday signed an initial pact with app-based city-bus services operator Cityflo to supply around 2,000 buses over a three-year period, with nearly 500 buses slated for deployment in the current financial year.
The partnership will offer a multi-fuel portfolio, tailored to evolving urban mobility requirements, including premium AC pushback buses, alternate fuel CNG, and electric buses together with deployment capabilities, the company said.
Eicher Trucks & Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles, has been in partnership with Cityflo since 2024.
"The partnership aligns with government vision to decongest city roads and save foreign exchange on fuel imports by presenting an attractive public transport solution to cities across India," said B Srinivas, MD & CEO, VECV.
A key differentiator of the partnership is the ability to co-develop bus configurations aligned with Cityflo's demanding operating requirements, including enhanced AC performance and seating configurations, it added.
According to Eicher, Cityflo's fleet strategy is designed around high-frequency daily operations, predictable performance, and delivering a reliable passenger experience at scale.