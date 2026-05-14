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Eicher Trucks & Buses Signs Pact to Supply 2,000 Buses to Cityflo Over 3 Years

Eicher Trucks & Buses has entered into an agreement with Cityflo to supply 2,000 buses over the next three years, strengthening its presence in the urban mobility segment

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PTI
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Eicher Trucks & Buses Signs Pact to Supply 2,000 Buses to Cityflo Over 3 Years
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Eicher Trucks and Buses on Thursday signed an initial pact with app-based city-bus services operator Cityflo to supply around 2,000 buses over a three-year period, with nearly 500 buses slated for deployment in the current financial year.

The partnership will offer a multi-fuel portfolio, tailored to evolving urban mobility requirements, including premium AC pushback buses, alternate fuel CNG, and electric buses together with deployment capabilities, the company said.

Eicher Trucks & Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles, has been in partnership with Cityflo since 2024.

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"The partnership aligns with government vision to decongest city roads and save foreign exchange on fuel imports by presenting an attractive public transport solution to cities across India," said B Srinivas, MD & CEO, VECV.

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A key differentiator of the partnership is the ability to co-develop bus configurations aligned with Cityflo's demanding operating requirements, including enhanced AC performance and seating configurations, it added.

According to Eicher, Cityflo's fleet strategy is designed around high-frequency daily operations, predictable performance, and delivering a reliable passenger experience at scale.

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