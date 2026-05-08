The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) will organise a four-day residential training programme on biofertilisers for fertiliser and agri-business progressionals from May 11 at Port Blair, Andaman Islands.
The aim of the programme is to create awareness and discuss government policies on organic fertilisers, biofertilisers and biostimulants, innovations and new technologies in the biofertiliser space crop-specific applications.
FAI Director General Suresh Kumar Chaudhari will offer practical insights and guidance to help participants better integrate biofertilisers into nutrient management strategies at the ground level, the FAI said in a statement.
The programme will be beneficial for middle and senior level officials from fertilisers and agri-input companies working across biofertiliser and biostimulant production, material management, sales and marketing, agriculture services, and agri-business.
Participants will engage in an interactive, discussion-led learning format structured to go beyond traditional lectures and encourage applied thinking.