Agri Industry Experts Urge Govt to Focus on Food Security in Diplomatic Talks Amid West Asia Crisis

Agri industry experts on Friday urged the government to prioritise food security in diplomatic engagements amid disruptions arising from the West Asia crisis, warning of rising risks across the supply chain due to higher logistics and input costs.
At a roundtable organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I), they highlighted the growing impact of geopolitical tensions on India’s food ecosystem.
“Logistics disruptions, rising energy costs and fertiliser prices are causing shipment delays, sharp freight increases and working capital stress for businesses,” Chief Executive of Rice Villa, Suraj Agarwal, said.
He noted that disruptions in key maritime routes, including the Red Sea corridor, have extended shipping timelines and inflated transportation costs, affecting imports of essential commodities as well as export competitiveness of products such as rice and processed food.
Agarwal said the “biggest stress is not just cost escalation but unpredictability” across the value chain, from procurement to distribution, amid volatile freight rates and policy uncertainty.
Calling for policy support, he suggested government intervention in freight stabilisation, development of alternative trade routes, diversification of sourcing for key inputs such as fertilisers, and ensuring stable export policies.
“India’s food security today is not only about monsoon, but also about maritime routes and geopolitics,” he stated.
Former Union Agriculture Secretary Siraj Hussain said that a prolonged West Asia conflict could impact rabi crop production and push food inflation, particularly if fuel prices rise after the elections in some states, increasing transportation costs.
Suresh Motwani of Solidaridad highlighted vulnerabilities, including fertiliser dependency, logistics bottlenecks and packaging costs, while Prof Ajitava Ray Chaudhuri pointed to sustained inflationary pressures due to higher input and transport costs.
The industry representatives proposed a five-point action plan, including strengthening logistics resilience, boosting domestic production, ensuring policy stability, enhancing working capital support for agri businesses, and setting up real-time monitoring mechanisms for global supply disruptions.
The experts noted that while India has strong agricultural fundamentals, ensuring food security amid global disruptions will require greater policy agility and supply chain resilience.