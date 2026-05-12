Why India Chose Caution over Easily Available Russian LNG

According to reports, the US has been one of the largest suppliers of LNG to India after Qatar. India's imports of LNG from the US stood at $2.46bn in 2024-25, a 74% increase from $1.41bn in 2023-24. It was even higher than the UAE, which stood at $2bn in 2024-25. However, the US may not be the most preferred supplier in the present crisis due to the long period for the delivery of cargo and the high costs involved. According to experts, it may be comparatively economical and require less time to acquire LNG from countries like Australia, Russia, Nigeria and Mozambique.