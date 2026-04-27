Seafarers safe, maritime ops under watch amid Gulf tensions
India steps up US–Iran outreach after Chabahar waiver ends
Fuel and fertiliser supplies remain adequate, no shortage concerns
India on Monday assured that its seafarers and maritime operations remain secure amid rising tensions in the Gulf, while confirming that it is actively engaging with both the US and Iran to safeguard its interests in the strategically significant Chabahar Port following the expiry of the sanctions waiver.
The reassurances came during an inter-ministerial media briefing in New Delhi, where officials outlined coordinated efforts across ministries to safeguard maritime interests and maintain critical supply chains.
Detailing a recent maritime incident, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said a Togo-flagged chemical tanker, MT Siron, was boarded by individuals, including Indian sailors, near Oman’s Shinas Outer Port limits on April 25.
The situation escalated briefly when the Iranian Coast Guard fired warning shots in the vicinity. However, he underscored that all Indian crew members are safe and that no Indian-flagged vessel has been affected.
Randhawa highlighted the scale of India’s maritime monitoring, noting that over the past 24 hours, the DG Shipping control room handled 7,780 calls and 16,650 emails, maintaining contact with 2,770 Indian ships worldwide.
Of these, 12 vessels reported updates, while authorities remain in constant coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and maritime stakeholders.
“The situation is under close watch, with no cause for concern at present,” he said.
On the diplomatic front, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remains actively engaged with both Tehran and Washington following the expiry of the U.S. sanctions waiver on April 26 that had allowed New Delhi to operate the Chabahar Port.
His comments came days after media reports claimed that India is likely to transfer it's stakes to a local company there.
Highlighting India’s intensified outreach to the Gulf, he highlighted NSA Ajit Doval's visit to UAE recently.
"This marks the second high-level visit from India to the UAE within a month," he said.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar visited the UAE on April 11 and 12.
Separately, the government sought to allay concerns over essential supplies.
Aparna Sharma, Additional Secretary in the Department of Fertilizers, said availability across major fertilisers remains “robust, stable and well managed,” with stocks significantly exceeding demand.
Between April 1 and April 26, urea availability stood at 71.58 lakh metric tonnes against a requirement of 18.17 LMT, while DAP stocks were at 22.35 LMT compared to a demand of 5.90 LMT.
Addressing concerns over fuel availability, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry, said commercial LPG allocation has been increased by up to 70% to meet rising demand.
While instances of panic buying were reported at some distributorships, she emphasised that supplies remain adequate and no shortages have been recorded.
Nearly 93% of LPG deliveries are now being completed through authentication codes, with over 1.65 lakh tonnes of commercial LPG sold so far in April.