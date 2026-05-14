Sparx launches The Unique Shoe-Style Sandals Under ‘Summer Swag’ Campaign

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, said, “As leaders in the sandals category, our focus has consistently been on strengthening that position through continuous product innovation. With evolving consumer expectations, there is a clear shift towards versatile, multi-purpose footwear, and the Shoe-Style Sandal is a direct response to this need. It brings together the structural support of a shoe with the breathability and style of a sandal, creating a differentiated space within the category. By launching Shoe-Style Sandals under the ‘Summer Swag’ campaign, we wanted to bring a sharper focus on style and attitude, especially for young consumers who see footwear as an extension of their personality.”