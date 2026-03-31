Youth League Leader Rejects Samastha Leader's View On Women in General Seats

A prominent woman Youth League leader on Tuesday slammed Samastha leader Umar Faizi Mukkam's recent remarks against fielding women in general constituencies, and said such views don't deserve any discussion.
Youth League national secretary Najma Thabsheera asserted that women are equally capable of contesting elections and such views need not be taken seriously.
Her remarks came days after Umar Faizi, a senior leader of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, criticised the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for fielding women candidates in general seats in the April 9 Assembly polls.
However, Samastha president Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal on Sunday urged leaders to avoid making unnecessary statements that could drag the organisation into political controversies.
Describing Faizi's statement as "expired" and not worthy of consideration, Najma Tabshira told the media that both men and women are equally competent to contest polls and prove their political strength.
Thabsheera said Faizi's remarks, even if expressed as a personal opinion, were not correct and did not merit further discussion.
She emphasised that the IUML has its own political decision-making process and that individual opinions should not be seen as the stand of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a body of Islamic scholars.
Pointing out that Jifri Thangal had already intervened in the issue, she said Faizi's remarks should not be construed as the organisation's official position.
"There are capable women and men actively working in elections. This time, two women, including the state secretary of the Vanitha League, have been fielded as IUML candidates," she said.
She also termed the April 9 assembly polls as an opportunity to demonstrate women's strength.
The controversy erupted after Faizi stated that women should ideally be fielded only in seats reserved for them and that Samastha had not permitted the IUML to field women in general constituencies, arguing that there were sufficient capable male candidates.