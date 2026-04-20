Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives In Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities For Youth And Women

New Delhi [India], April 20: Amid the rapid growth of India’s creator economy, Oriflame presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra has become a major talking point across the country. After receiving an overwhelming response in cities like Shillong, Agartala, Aizawl, Dimapur, and Kohima, this much-awaited Yatra has now reached Guwahati with its dynamic presence. On Sunday, a grand event was organised at Central Mall, Guwahati, where hundreds of people participated enthusiastically. On strong demand from the local audience, the organizers have planned to conduct the Yatra for one more day in Guwahati. Therefore, it has been decided to organize it again on April 21 at Guwahati College, Jyotinagar, Guwahati.