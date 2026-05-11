Women’s Contribution In 100 Years Of RSS Highlighted At Mumbai Seminar On ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’

The programme was chaired by Kamala Trust trustee and Bharat Vikas Parishad Vice President Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani, along with Mrs. Varsha Tawde. In her address, Mrs. Gowani shared that her association with the Sangh taught her patience, discipline, collective responsibility, and the spirit of selfless service. She said that connecting with people through social service and working collectively for society has been one of the greatest learnings of her life, experiences she has also shared in the book.