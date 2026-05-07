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Telangana Govt Targets To Provide About ₹27,000 Crore Loans To SHGs In FY 2026-27

State Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka on Thursday released the annual credit plan for SHGs with a target to extend loans to the tune of ₹26,621.47 during FY 2026-27

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Telangana Govt Targets To Provide About ₹27,000 Crore Loans To SHGs In FY 2026-27
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The Telangana government has set a target to provide loans to the tune of about ₹27,000 crore to women SHGs in FY 2026-27.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka on Thursday released the annual credit plan for SHGs with a target to extend loans to the tune of ₹26,621.47 during FY 2026-27.

During FY 2025-26, banks have provided ₹25,228.89 crore loans to the Self Help Groups (SHGs), official sources said.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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State government Special Chief Secretary M Dana Kishore, CEO of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Divya Devarajan, bankers and other officials attended the event where the annual credit plan was released.

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Telangana has built a strong network of women self-help groups, with 67 lakh members.

With a vision to transform one crore people as 'crorepatis', the government took several initiatives, including establishing Solar Power Plants managed by SHGs, handing over the management of 'Amma Adarsha Pathashala' (schools) maintenance, and entrusting the stitching of school uniforms to women’s groups. 

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