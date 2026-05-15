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P N Gadgil Jewellers Q4 Profit up 46% at ₹90 Crore

P N Gadgil Jewellers reported strong quarterly earnings growth supported by rising jewellery demand and higher sales

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P N Gadgil Jewellers on Thursday reported 45.58 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 90.25 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The jewellery retailer had posted a net profit of Rs 61.99 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 3,544.30 crore from Rs 1,588.22 crore in March quarter FY25, a statement said.

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"FY26 was a defining year for the company with a revenue milestone of Rs 10,000 crore for the first time, delivering consolidated revenue of Rs 10,739 crore, reflecting a strong growth of 39.6 per cent year-on-year.

"The year witnessed healthy momentum across markets despite elevated gold prices, supported by strong wedding and festive demand, new collections, and increasing consumer preference for lightweight and studded jewellery," Chairman and Managing Director Saurabh Gadgil said.

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Profitability improved significantly during the year, with EBITDA rising 89.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 704 crore and profit after tax increasing 87.8 per cent to Rs 409.8 crore.

This was driven by a favourable product mix, higher contribution from studded jewellery, operating leverage, and disciplined cost management, he said.

Retail continued to remain the primary growth driver, recording strong YoY growth of 50.5 per cent, while the franchise and e-commerce segments grew 83 per cent and 105.2 per cent, respectively, Gadgil said.

Gadgil said that the company continued to execute its expansion strategy during the year, with one of the key operational highlights being its entry into Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, along with continued expansion across Maharashtra, in line with its aspiration to emerge as a leading pan-India jewellery player.

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During FY26, the company expanded its store footprint to 78, further strengthening its presence across key high potential markets, he added.

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