Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra Economy Explained: What The Govt Spends And What The Festival Earns

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is not only one of India's largest religious gatherings but also one of Odisha's biggest annual economic events. While the Odisha government is yet to disclose the cumulative expenditure for Rath Yatra 2026, as the nine-day festival has only just begun, government announcements, budget allocations and administrative preparations indicate that significant public funds are spent every year on security, infrastructure, sanitation, transport and crowd management.