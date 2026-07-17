Govt May Bring Back Fee On UPI Payments For Large Merchants, Consumers Unaffected

The committee also projected that UPI could expand tenfold in the coming years, supported by India's demographics, economic growth and geographic reach. It estimated the platform could add another 600 million users and process 100 to 150 billion transactions a month over the next five to seven years. "However, achieving this scale is challenged by the slowing growth momentum of UPI and the structural funding gap, which limits ecosystem investment in infrastructure, security, and merchant onboarding," the report said.