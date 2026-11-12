Elitecon International Secures Exclusive All-India Rights For Thailand’s Star Herb Pharma Brands — PRIKKA, Fiberr, Star Cafe’ And Starella — Taking The Group Into Packaged Beverages And Wellness

What the rights cover

The rights are exclusive in the full sense. During the term Star Herb and its affiliates will not sell to anyone else in India, appoint any other distributor, importer, agent or franchisee, sell to buyers they know intend to resell into India, or ship to Indian customers through any website, marketplace or cross-border e-commerce platform. Every Indian enquiry or order Star Herb receives comes to Elitecon. Elitecon holds a royalty-free, exclusive licence to use the PRIKKA, Fiberr, Star Cafe’ and Starella trade marks in India, will be recorded as authorised importer and licensee with the Indian Trade Marks Registry and Indian Customs, and may work through its group companies and appoint sub-distributors, super-stockists, stockists and retailers across the country.