Foreign Capital Inflows Concentrated in Small Part of Indian Economy: Study

Add to that the changing trend of annual flows. Before moderating, FDI equity inflows peaked at $59.63bn in 2020–21. Yet between 2021–22 and 2024–25, inflows into software and hardware fell by approximately 46%. The automobile industry, on the other hand, recorded a decline of more than 77%, while pharmaceuticals saw a fall of around 37%. Services, however, registered an increase from $7.13bn to $9.35 bn.