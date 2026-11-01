'The Cost of Tackling Air Pollution Is Likely Far Lower Than the Cost of Inaction'

What explains the sharp deterioration in air quality in India over the past decade?
Air pollution is fundamentally a global environmental challenge. However, developed countries have been able to manage it better due to long-standing, robust air-quality management systems and the absence of many unorganised pollution sources that are still prevalent in countries like India.
In India’s case, the deterioration in air quality did not begin suddenly in 2013–14. Around 2012, limited monitoring data in Delhi showed severe pollution spikes, prompting comparisons with Chinese cities.
What happened around 2013–14 was a more visible tipping point. Rapid economic expansion led to a sharp rise in vehicle numbers and industrial emissions. This was further compounded by unfav-ourable meteorological conditions in North India, which tend to trap pollutants, making the problem more acute in the region.
At the same time, monitoring networks expanded, giving us better visibility into the scale of the problem. However, this increase in data was not matched by equally strong air-quality management systems. Structural gaps in governance and enforcement have continued to exacerbate the issue.
How significant is the role of infrastructure growth in contributing to pollution?
Construction activity and infrastructure expansion do contribute to pollution, particularly through dust emissions. In many cases, inadequate protocols to contain dust allow it to spread to surrounding areas. However, while this is an important factor, it does not exceed the contribution of primary sources such as transport, biomass burning and industry.
Are Indian cities becoming economically productive but unlivable?
Yes, that risk certainly exists. If cities fail to provide clean air, clean water and sustainable transport, they may become economically strong but increasingly unlivable for residents. India’s urban population is already around 30–35cr, and this could rise to 65cr or more by 2047. Managing this scale requires forward-looking planning.
We need to go back to the drawing board and leverage technology and data-driven tools to better understand and manage these complex urban systems.
India has invested heavily through initiatives like the NCAP. However, interventions often suffer from a lack of targeting and efficiency
What lessons can India learn from China’s approach to tackling air pollution?
China's approach was systematic and multi-sectoral. It transitioned towards cleaner energy sources and implemented reforms across sectors. Equally important was the creation of a robust monitoring and evaluation system, which was crucial to their success.
For India, the lesson is clear: large-scale interventions—such as expanding metro networks, improving public transport or transitioning energy systems—must be accompanied by strong air-quality management frameworks.
For example, when building metro systems or roads, it is essential to assess whether they will be used to full capacity. It is vital to identify demand patterns across regions and predict how people will shift from private to public transport. Without this, investments may not deliver intended environmental benefits.
Finally, it is critical to measure the real-world impact of such interventions—whether they reduce emissions and improve air quality—and make adjustments accordingly.
Are rising healthcare costs linked to pollution quietly changing the economics of living in Indian metros?
There is no doubt that the health burden of air pollution in India is extremely high, translates directly into increased health-care costs.
We already have estimates show-ing a large number of premature deaths linked to air pollution. An even greater number of people suffer from reduced quality of life and chronic health conditions. This affects daily productivity, leads to lost workdays and imposes indirect economic costs on households and the broader economy.
If these are monetised—health-care expenses, productivity losses and long-term health impairments—the overall economic burden becomes substantial. In fact, the cost of addressing air pollution is likely far lower than the cumulative cost of inaction, which includes health-care spending and economic losses.
Air pollution also affects human capital, which has long-term implications for productivity and economic growth. India has invested heavily through initiatives like the National Clean Air Programme and allocations under the Finance Commission. However, interventions often suffer from a lack of targeting and efficiency.
Which policy interventions should India implement immediately tackle pollution?
Two interventions can deliver significant and immediate gains, especially in North Indian cities.
First is the transition to clean energy for households—a complete shift away from solid fuels towards clean energy sources like LPG and electricity. Second is to strengthen and optimise public transport. Investments, whether in metro systems or roads, must be demand-driven and efficiently utilised. The goal should be to provide affordable and reliable public transport options, enabling a large-scale shift away from private vehicles.
Once viable alternatives are in place, stricter measures—such as parking regulations and restrictions on private-vehicle use—can be implemented more effectively. If these two interventions are pursued over the next 5–10 years, even partial success could reduce pollution levels by 2–3 times and bring AQI levels in cities like Delhi down from severe ranges (~300) to much healthier levels (~100).