'The Cost of Tackling Air Pollution Is Likely Far Lower Than the Cost of Inaction'

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Air pollution is fundamentally a global environmental challenge. However, developed countries have been able to manage it better due to long-standing, robust air-quality management systems and the absence of many unorganised pollution sources that are still prevalent in countries like India.

In India’s case, the deterioration in air quality did not begin suddenly in 2013–14. Around 2012, limited monitoring data in Delhi showed severe pollution spikes, prompting comparisons with Chinese cities.

What happened around 2013–14 was a more visible tipping point. Rapid economic expansion led to a sharp rise in vehicle numbers and industrial emissions. This was further compounded by unfav-ourable meteorological conditions in North India, which tend to trap pollutants, making the problem more acute in the region.

At the same time, monitoring networks expanded, giving us better visibility into the scale of the problem. However, this increase in data was not matched by equally strong air-quality management systems. Structural gaps in governance and enforcement have continued to exacerbate the issue.