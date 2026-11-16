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India's Wholesale Inflation Rises To 12.29% In October On High Fuel, Food Prices

Wholesale inflation surging to 12.29% in October on rising fuel, food, and mineral prices, along with retail inflation breaching the RBI's tolerance limit is fueling expectations of another rate hike

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PTI
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WPI rises to 12.29% in October

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation rose to 12.29% in October on higher prices of fuel and power, food articles, minerals and non-food items.

In September, the WPI inflation was 11.39%.

Food articles' inflation was at 8.26% in October, up from 8.14% in the previous month. In non-food articles, inflation was 11.69% last month, against 10.28% in September.

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In minerals, the rate of price rise was 12.64%, higher than 9.51% in September. Overall, the primary articles basket saw WPI inflation at 9.24% in October, up from 8.67% in the previous month.

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Inflation in fuel and power shot up to 32.84% in October, from 25.85% in the previous month.

Manufactured items saw inflation at 9.54%, against 9.76%.

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"Across groups, Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products), Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, Electricity, Food Articles, Manufacture of Basic Metals, Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products, Manufacture of Food Products, Non-Food Articles, Manufacture of Textiles, and Manufacture of Rubber and Plastic Products have been drivers of WPI inflation in October 2026," said the commerce and industry ministry in a statement.

Data released last week showed that retail (CPI) inflation came in at 6.09% in October, breaching the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years, leading to anticipation of policy rate hike by the RBI next month.

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