India's Wholesale Inflation Rises To 12.29% In October On High Fuel, Food Prices

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation rose to 12.29% in October on higher prices of fuel and power, food articles, minerals and non-food items.
In September, the WPI inflation was 11.39%.
Food articles' inflation was at 8.26% in October, up from 8.14% in the previous month. In non-food articles, inflation was 11.69% last month, against 10.28% in September.
In minerals, the rate of price rise was 12.64%, higher than 9.51% in September. Overall, the primary articles basket saw WPI inflation at 9.24% in October, up from 8.67% in the previous month.
Inflation in fuel and power shot up to 32.84% in October, from 25.85% in the previous month.
Manufactured items saw inflation at 9.54%, against 9.76%.
"Across groups, Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products), Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, Electricity, Food Articles, Manufacture of Basic Metals, Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products, Manufacture of Food Products, Non-Food Articles, Manufacture of Textiles, and Manufacture of Rubber and Plastic Products have been drivers of WPI inflation in October 2026," said the commerce and industry ministry in a statement.
Data released last week showed that retail (CPI) inflation came in at 6.09% in October, breaching the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years, leading to anticipation of policy rate hike by the RBI next month.