Trump's Tariffs Could Return Through a New Legal Route, Here's How

"We have to have some reason to be able to enter into force the agreement that we have and to ensure that we get a competitive advantage over countries in the same stage of development or same cost structures as India, whether its Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, China apart from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and all our neighbours. Until that framework of getting that competitive advantage can be finalised, we can't enter into force a US deal. That's broadly the discussion," Goyal added.