Tribeca, Ira Realty To Invest ₹2,000 Cr To Build Trump-Branded Housing Project In Hyderabad

"Since then we have launched projects in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata, but we have not yet penetrated South India, and that changes today. Hyderabad has been on our radar for a very long time." Asked about investment, Mehta said the company would invest around ₹1,700-1,800 crore on this project, excluding the land cost. The land value will be around ₹250 crore at the current rate.