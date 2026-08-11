PM E-DRIVE Scheme To Run Till Mar 31, 2028; Electric Two-Wheeler Incentive Capped At ₹5,000

"This is a fund-limited scheme. Total payout under the Scheme shall be limited to the scheme outlay of ₹11,900 crore. In case the funds for the Scheme or its relevant sub-components are exhausted prior to the terminal date of the Scheme i.e. 31 March 2028, then the Scheme or its relevant sub-components will be closed accordingly, i.e. no further claims will be entertained," the notification said.