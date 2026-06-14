Modi, Macron Launch Bharat Innovates as India Showcases Startup Power on Global Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between India and France and the role of innovation in addressing global challenges.
Addressing entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders at the event, Modi described the India-France relationship as one that goes beyond conventional trade and strategic cooperation.
"Different countries engage in trade and build strategic partnerships. However, some relationships are driven not only by shared interests but also by a shared vision. The India-France relationship is one such example," he said.
The Prime Minister highlighted India's transformation into a global innovation hub, driven by a vibrant startup ecosystem and a new generation of entrepreneurs focused on solving real-world problems.
"India is undergoing a major transformation in the 21st century. A startup revolution is taking place, with young Indians working to develop solutions that benefit humanity. The purpose of Bharat Innovates is to take these efforts to the global stage," Modi said.
He noted that the strong participation of young entrepreneurs at the event reflected the confidence, ambition, and energy of a new India that is emerging not merely as a consumer of technology but as a provider of innovative solutions. Modi cited examples of startups using technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve rural livelihoods and tackle societal challenges.
The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contribution of IIT Delhi Board Chairman Harish Salve and the organising team for making the event possible.
Emphasising the depth of India-France ties, Modi said the partnership is rooted in shared values, innovation, and a common vision for the future. He pointed to several collaborative initiatives launched by the two countries in recent years, including the International Solar Alliance, cooperation on artificial intelligence, and partnerships spanning security, sustainability, and technology.
According to Modi, these efforts demonstrate how India and France are working together to address issues affecting humanity on a global scale.
Referring to the India-France Year of Innovation launched earlier this year, the Prime Minister said the inauguration of 'Bharat Innovates' marks another step in strengthening innovation-led cooperation between the two countries.
He added that India's young innovators are increasingly developing solutions with global relevance, positioning the country as a key contributor to technological and societal progress worldwide.