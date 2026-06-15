India and the United States are expected to hold talks on the trade deal between the two countries during the visit of the US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer to New Delhi, said India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Monday.
Agrawal said that Greer would be visiting India for a short period of time and will hold meetings with India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).
"The United States Trade Representative is coming on the evening of June 22. On June 23-24, he will be engaging with our Minister for Commerce and Industry. After that, he will be going back from India. So it's a short visit,” Agrawal said during India’s monthly trade data briefing, as per news agency ANI.
“Our expectation is that discussions will be centered around giving final touches to the framework deal, which has been discussed during the visit of their delegation in the first week of June, and also on the larger BTA that has also been under discussions between the two sides,” he added.
The remarks come as India and the US are negotiating towards finalising the trade agreement and are working to resolve the “sticky issues” concerning sectors such as agriculture and dairy to reach a deal.
India, US Move Towards Finalising BTA
On June 2-4, an American delegation led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch also visited India and held talks with their Indian counterparts to finalise the deal.
India’s Commerce Minister also lauded the visit stating that both India and the US are likely to execute the “very, very vibrant” first phase of the BTA by mid July, and both the countries are inching towards finalising the interim trade agreement, as per news agency PTI.
Both the nations agreed in February earlier this year to finalise the initial phase of the BTA. As per the agreement, the US agreed to bring down tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, from the 50% imposed earlier. It slashed the 25% tariffs imposed due to India’s imports of Russian oil, and was supposed to cut the remaining 25% to 18%.
However, the US Supreme Court on February 20, struck down the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Following the ruling, Trump imposed 10% reciprocal tariffs on all the countries for 150 days, which is expected to remain till July 24, as per PTI.
Greer’s visit is expected to give momentum to the India-US trade deal under which India is expected to increase imports of US energy with both the nations committing to increasing the bilateral trade to $500 billion over the next few years.