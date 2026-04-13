Strengthening R&D, Investment Key For Indian Drugmakers To Lead Globally: Nadda

India is best positioned to play a leading role as the global pharmaceutical landscape evolves with increasing emphasis on biologics, biosimilars and specialty medicine, for which strengthening R&D, increased investment and deeper industry participation will be key, Union Minister J P Nadda said on Monday.
In a video message at the India Pharma 2026 event, Nadda, Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers and Health & Family Welfare, said that over the years, India has earned recognition as the pharmacy of the world, driven by its leadership and affordable generic medicines.
"Today, however, the global pharmaceutical landscape is evolving rapidly, with increasing emphasis on biologics, biosimilars and speciality medicine.
In this changing environment, India is best positioned, not only to adopt but to play a leading role," he asserted.
He reiterated the government's commitment towards "creating a policy framework that supports innovation, strengthens research capabilities and promotes value-based growth".
Looking ahead, Nadda said, "Strengthening research and development will be critical. Increased investment, deeper industry participation and effective public-private partnerships will play a key role in enabling India to transition towards high-value innovation." The minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken several steps to make the Indian pharma industry a global leader, including the recently announced Biopharma SHAKTI with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over five years.
He also said strengthening domestic manufacturing remains a priority through initiatives such as the production link incentive (PLI), the scheme for bulk drugs and the development of bulk drug parks. India is working towards enhancing self-reliance and building resilient supply chains.
Addressing the event, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers and Health & Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, said the "generics model" for which the Indian pharma industry is known is under strain globally. She encouraged domestic drugmakers to invest in "more of biosimilars, biologics, and innovative drugs".
She asserted that the government is "all out here to support the industry".
Patel further said, "We are about to restructure CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation), and we are creating a new scientific review workforce, (and) more than 1,500 professionals who are subject experts are going to be hired." Also, a network of 1,000 clinical trial sites is going to be set up, she said, adding, "We are also laying special emphasis on the use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development".
"All these steps will help to transform India into a preferred destination for drug discovery as well as drug development," Patel noted.