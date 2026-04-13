Strengthening R&D, Investment Key For Indian Drugmakers To Lead Globally: Nadda

Patel further said, "We are about to restructure CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation), and we are creating a new scientific review workforce, (and) more than 1,500 professionals who are subject experts are going to be hired." Also, a network of 1,000 clinical trial sites is going to be set up, she said, adding, "We are also laying special emphasis on the use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development".