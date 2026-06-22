LPG To PNG Shift: Key Rules Indane, BharatGas & HP Gas Consumers Should Know

LPG consumers in areas with PNG access must shift to pipeline gas before June 30
LPG consumers in areas with PNG access are required to switch to pipeline gas before the June 30 timeline ends
The government issued the new order on March 24, giving eligible households three months to switch to PNG
Households in areas where Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure is available could face disruption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supplies if they do not switch to PNG, as the three-month transition period announced by the government in March is set to end on June 30.
Under the order, households with access to PNG networks are expected to switch to pipeline gas, with LPG supply liable to stop in cases where consumers fail to make the transition despite the service being available.
The development has once again come into focus after oil companies stepped up messaging around PNG adoption and highlighted its benefits through fresh advisories.
June 30 PNG Deadline Explained
The government issued the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, on March 24 and provided a three-month window for eligible households to shift to PNG.
Under the new rules, consumers who already have a PNG connection cannot apply for a new domestic LPG connection or seek LPG refills from government-backed oil marketing companies. The policy is aimed at preventing households from holding both PNG and LPG connections at the same time.
The order stated that LPG supply could cease where households do not switch to PNG despite pipeline infrastructure being available in their locality.
While the 90-day transition period ends in June, the government has not announced a separate nationwide date for the removal of LPG connections.
LPG And PNG Dual Rule
The government’s "No Dual Connection" policy requires consumers to surrender LPG connections after shifting to PNG.
Simply put, households cannot continue using both cooking fuel systems where PNG service is available. Consumers who have already adopted PNG are expected to terminate their LPG connections and rely on the pipeline network for cooking gas requirements.
Earlier this year, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal urged consumers in eligible areas to complete the process before June 30.
"I want people who have not yet availed the pipeline gas, despite the availability of the service in the area, to start applying before June 30," he said.
Oil Companies Push PNG Adoption
Oil marketing companies have continued encouraging consumers to adopt PNG.
In a recent social media post, HPCL said, "A PNG connection brings not just fuel, but the everyday convenience, reliability, and seamless ease of modern living."
The company added, "No worries about cylinder bookings, no waiting for deliveries—just a continuous gas supply and the joy of effortless cooking."
Indian Oil also shared the government's message promoting PNG as a cleaner and safer cooking fuel. Ministry data showed that around 1 lakh families across the country have already switched from LPG to PNG.
PNG Connections Continue To Rise
Government data shows that since March 2026, around 10.02 lakh PNG connections have been activated, while infrastructure has been created for another 3.22 lakh connections, taking the total to 13.24 lakh connections.
The ministry said nearly 9.94 lakh consumers have also registered for new PNG connections.
In its latest advisory issued on June 18, the Oil Ministry said City Gas Distribution entities have been advised to prioritise PNG connections for hotels, restaurants and canteens. The ministry also urged citizens to rely on official sources for information and avoid rumours surrounding LPG and PNG rules.