  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Piper serica secures 300 cr first close for tech fund in 45 days

Piper Serica Secures ₹300 Cr First Close For Tech Fund In 45 Days

The company said nearly half of the commitments secured during the first close have come from investors who had backed its earlier Fund I

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
Piper Serica Secures ₹300 Cr First Close For Tech Fund
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Piper Serica announced the first close of its ₹800 crore Bharat Tech Fund at ₹300 crore within 45 days of launch

  • According to the firm, around half of the commitments have come from existing investors in its Fund I

  • The fund will back Indian startups in sectors including semiconductors, defence, spacetech, robotics and biosciences

Mumbai-based venture capital firm Piper Serica has completed the first close of its Bharat Tech Fund at ₹300 crore within 45 days of launching the vehicle.

The milestone marks significant progress towards the fund's target corpus of ₹800 crore and reflects continued investor interest in India's deeptech ecosystem, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Family Office Playbook

1 August 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The Bharat Tech Fund, structured as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), will invest in Indian startups operating across semiconductors, defence, spacetech, fintech, robotics, biosciences and advanced electronics.

Related Content
Related Content

The fund plans to make investments of ₹25-50 crore in each portfolio company to support businesses developing globally competitive technologies from India, the company said.

Shrishti Sahu, managing partner, Swadharma Source Ventures (SSV) - null
Family Offices Compete with VCs at Entry. They Win at Exit, says SSV’s Shrishti Sahu

BY Yuthika Bhargava

Nearly half of the commitments secured during the first close have come from investors who had backed its earlier Fund I, indicating continued participation from existing limited partners, it added.

Advertisement

Fundraising Gathers Pace

According to Piper Serica, the fundraising process has progressed faster than initially anticipated. The firm had expected to complete the final close of the Bharat Tech Fund by December this year but now expects to conclude fundraising ahead of schedule following stronger-than-expected investor demand.

The company has already secured commitments for more than one-third of the target corpus and continues to receive interest from institutional investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

"We believe India's next generation of global companies will come from founders who are solving complex problems using R&D and science," said Ajay Modi, Director, Piper Serica.

Advertisement

Sectors such as semiconductors, defence, spacetech, robotics, biosciences and advanced manufacturing have the potential to create long-term value for both investors and the country, he added.

Gopal Jain, MD and CEO, Gaja Alternative Asset Management - | Illustration: Vinay Dominic
India’s Family Offices Are Coming of Age as LPs in Domestic PE/VC Firms

BY Gopal Jain

Focus On Commercial-Stage Deeptech

The company said it is witnessing a strong pipeline of deeptech investment opportunities, with several businesses generating meaningful revenue and building sizeable order books, suggesting that parts of the sector are moving beyond the early-stage phase into commercial deployment.

It reportedly began investing in deeptech startups in 2022, before the segment attracted wider institutional attention, and has since backed a number of companies through Fund I.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×