Why Centre Wants More Households to Switch From LPG to PNG

The Centre is considering a national centralised portal that would allow consumers to apply for PNG connections and locate nearby gas pipeline networks.
The move comes amid LPG supply concerns and broader efforts to reduce India's dependence on imported fuels during a period of geopolitical uncertainty.
The government is encouraging households and commercial users with access to PNG infrastructure to switch from LPG to piped gas, which offers a more stable and uninterrupted fuel supply.
The Centre is considering accelerating its efforts to expand piped natural gas (PNG) connections amid the ongoing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage, The Indian Express reported. According to the report, the government is evaluating a proposal to launch a national centralised portal through which consumers can apply for PNG connections.
Citing a senior official, the report said the proposal involves integrating gas grid maps into the portal, allowing consumers to locate the nearest pipeline network.
However, the plan raises security concerns, as making pipeline locations publicly accessible could pose risks. The report added that an announcement on the proposal is expected in the coming weeks, although no implementation timeline has been finalised.
Under the proposed system, new customers would be able to apply for PNG connections directly through the portal. Applications would then be routed to the gas utility serving the applicant's locality.
The move comes at a time when the conflict in West Asia has highlighted India's dependence on imported fuels.
With a significant share of India's energy imports originating from the region, disruptions to shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz have intensified concerns over global and domestic energy security.
While the government has maintained that there is no cause for panic, it has prioritised the supply of LPG cylinders to households, creating supply constraints for certain commercial and industrial users.
PNG is increasingly being viewed as a more reliable fuel source during periods of supply disruption.
Compared with LPG, PNG benefits from a more diversified supply chain, greater domestic sourcing, direct pipeline connectivity, and uninterrupted distribution networks.
Unlike LPG, which relies on cylinder-based distribution, PNG is supplied continuously through underground pipeline infrastructure.
This reduces the risk of shortages, panic buying, and hoarding during periods of uncertainty. Extensive pipeline networks and storage infrastructure also enhance supply stability.
Despite these advantages, LPG remains India's primary cooking fuel, with nearly 33 crore domestic connections. In comparison, PNG serves only around 1.3 crore consumers.
The Centre has also intensified efforts to encourage households to switch from LPG to PNG wherever pipeline infrastructure is available.
According to reports, households that have access to PNG connections but continue to use LPG have been asked to transition to pipeline gas within three months or risk losing their LPG connections.
Commercial LPG consumers have likewise been encouraged to switch to PNG in areas where pipeline infrastructure is already available.