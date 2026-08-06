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Alphabet Seeks $25 Bn In Bond Sale Amid Investor Scrutiny of AI Investments

Investor sentiment towards AI-linked debt weakened after Alphabet increased its 2026 capital spending forecast to as much as $205 billion, more than double its 2025 expenditure

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
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Google-parent Alphabet Seeks $25 Bn In Bond Sale Photo: Facebook
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alphabet is seeking to raise up to $25 billion through a US investment-grade bond sale

  • The company is offering relatively higher premiums as investors remain cautious about debt linked to heavy AI spending

  • The transaction will test demand after a softer market for recent AI-related bond offerings

Alphabet Inc is seeking to raise as much as $25 billion through a fresh US investment-grade bond offering, in a deal that is expected to gauge investor appetite for debt issued to support artificial intelligence-related spending.

The final size of the offering has not yet been determined, as per a report by Bloomberg.

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The Google and YouTube parent has also informed investors through the banks managing the issue that it intends to tap the US debt market twice a year, a move seen as addressing concerns over a steady supply of technology-sector bonds, the report said.

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Alphabet raised $20 billion through a US bond sale in February before issuing debt in multiple overseas currencies, including Swiss francs, euros, British pounds, Canadian dollars and Japanese yen.

The company raised more than $50 billion through debt markets during the first half of 2026, alongside nearly $85 billion through share issuances, as per BBG.

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The latest offering is expected to comprise as many as 10 tranches, with maturities ranging from two to 40 years, the BBG report said.

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The longest-dated bonds are being marketed at an initial spread of around 1.55 percentage points above US Treasuries, while overall pricing reflects concessions of up to 0.4 percentage point above Alphabet's existing debt, indicating more generous premiums than are typically seen in the investment-grade market, it added.

Investor sentiment towards AI-linked debt reportedly weakened after Alphabet increased its 2026 capital spending forecast to as much as $205 billion, more than double its 2025 expenditure.

The higher investment programme also contributed to the company's first quarter of negative cash flow since its 2004 initial public offering (IPO).

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Recent AI-related debt transactions have also encountered weaker demand. A BlackRock-linked entity priced a $12.5 billion bond issue tied to a Meta Platforms data centre project in Texas last week, while an Amazon bond offering and debt issued by companies including SpaceX also saw subdued investor interest in the secondary market, highlighting continued caution among fixed-income investors.

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